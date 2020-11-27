3 Arrested for Vandalism Causing Thousands in Damage to S.E. Hawthorne Businesses
Vandals targeted businesses in Southeast Portland. They caused thousands of dollars in damage along Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard, and landing three people in the Multnomah County Jail.
Shattered glass lies on the ground, from broken windows at the Wells Fargo Bank. That’s where someone wrote, “Stop celebrating genocide,” on a wall. The words “Land Back” were scrawled across the front of the New Seasons Market on Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard.
Witnesses say a group dressed in black broke out windows. They damaged at least ten businesses in the Sunnyside and Richmond neighborhoods. They include banks, a car service center, and a package distribution center and mailing center, and storefronts.
Portland Police arrested 24-year-old Chester Hester, 38-year-old Nicole Noriega and 23-year-old Bailey Willack. They each on 10 counts each of criminal mischief. They say one was carrying a semi-automatic pistol. Police also detained a juvenile for property damage crimes.
Portland Police say based on witness statements, they believe it’s likely that more people were involved in the crimes, and they’re trying to find out their identities.