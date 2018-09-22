3 Arrested, 3 Guns Seized
By Jeff Thomas
|
Sep 22, 2018 @ 2:55 PM

Friday night,  Portland Police arrested 21 year old Armani O Stewart and 2 Juveniles after locating a stolen vehicle with the 3 inside the vehicle. Officers found 3 handguns inside the vehicle. The 3 were taken into custody without incident. The Portland Police Bureau works closely with Enough is Enough PDX, a community-led campaign aimed at encouraging people to take a stand against gang violence in the area.

For more information about Enough is Enough PDX and how you can get involved, please visit https://www.facebook.com/EnoughIsEnoughPDX

