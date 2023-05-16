KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

4 Alarm Apartment Fire In SW Portland.

May 16, 2023 11:30AM PDT
Share
4 Alarm Apartment Fire In SW Portland.
Photos: Portland Fire

Portland, Ore. — Portland Firefighters are on the scene of a 4 alarm apartment fire near SW 14th and Taylor.

Photo: Jon Eric Smith

Photos from the scene show firefighters helping residents escape the building with ladders.

Photo: Portland Fire

Fire crews have been ordered out of the building due to the fire increasing.

KXL has a reporter at the scene and will have more details as the situation develops.

Popular Posts

1

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Falls To 6.35%, Lowest Level In 5 weeks
2

Husband And Wife Arrested After Disturbing Allegations
3

Former Blazer and Sonic Shawn Kemp Pleads Not Guilty In Parking Lot Shooting
4

Closing Arguments To Begin In Actor Danny Masterson's Trial
5

Fed Raises Key Interest Rate