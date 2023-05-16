4 Alarm Apartment Fire In SW Portland.

Portland, Ore. — Portland Firefighters are on the scene of a 4 alarm apartment fire near SW 14th and Taylor.

Command has added a 4th alarm assignment to the fire. Crews are exiting to perform Personal Accountability Report ensuring all firefighters accounted for. pic.twitter.com/kD929Hal4v — Portland Fire & Rescue (@PDXFire) May 16, 2023

Photos from the scene show firefighters helping residents escape the building with ladders.

Fire crews have been ordered out of the building due to the fire increasing.

KXL has a reporter at the scene and will have more details as the situation develops.