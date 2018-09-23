2nd woman accuses Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct: Report

Drew Angerer/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — A former Yale University classmate of Brett Kavanaugh, President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, alleges that he sexually assaulted her 35 years ago at a party, according to The New Yorker.

Deborah Ramirez, 53, told The New Yorker Kavanaugh exposed himself to her at a dorm room party and “thrust his penis in her face,” causing her to “touch it without her consent as she pushed him away.” Ramirez said both she and Kavanaugh, then 18, had been drinking.

Kavanaugh flatly denied the alleged incident in a statement.

“This alleged event from 35 years ago did not happen,” he said. “The people who knew me then know that this did not happen, and have said so. This is a smear, plain and simple. I look forward to testifying on Thursday about the truth, and defending my good name–and the reputation for character and integrity I have spent a lifetime building–against these last-minute allegations.”

White House spokeswoman Kerri Kupec said in a statement that the president still supported Kavanaugh.

“This 35-year-old, uncorroborated claim is the latest in a coordinated smear campaign by the Democrats designed to tear down a good man,” Kupec said. “This claim is denied by all who were said to be present and is wholly inconsistent with what many women and men who knew Judge Kavanaugh at the time in college say. The White House stands firmly behind Judge Kavanaugh.”

Kavanaugh is also facing allegations of sexual misconduct from Christine Blasey Ford, who claims the judge assaulted her when they were teenagers. Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee will hear testimony from Kavanaugh as well as Ford on Thursday. Kavanaugh has denied Ford’s accusations.

