      Weather Alert

2nd Person In Netarts Bay Capsized Boat Presumed Drowned

Nov 28, 2020 @ 12:15pm

Friday afternoon emergency personnel responded to a capsized boat at the mouth of Netarts Bay.

Early investigation points that two people from Fairview, 53 year old Srun Hong and 41 Year old Lyda

Hong, were crabbing in a small boat when the boat capsized in heavy surf.

A US Coast Guard Helicopter was able to recover Lyda Hong. She was taken to to a local hospital where she was treated and released.

Srun Hong was not wearing a life jacket and is presumed drowned.

Popular Posts
Biden Transition OK’d To Start As Trump Runs Out of Options
Man Killed In Crash On Columbia River Highway
Millions Stick To Thanksgiving Travel Plans Despite Warnings
Oregon's Governor Changes Covid Restrictions In State
Snohomish County Sheriff's Deputy Accused Of Raping Teenage Girl