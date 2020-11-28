2nd Person In Netarts Bay Capsized Boat Presumed Drowned
Friday afternoon emergency personnel responded to a capsized boat at the mouth of Netarts Bay.
Early investigation points that two people from Fairview, 53 year old Srun Hong and 41 Year old Lyda
Hong, were crabbing in a small boat when the boat capsized in heavy surf.
A US Coast Guard Helicopter was able to recover Lyda Hong. She was taken to to a local hospital where she was treated and released.
Srun Hong was not wearing a life jacket and is presumed drowned.