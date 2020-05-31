2nd Night Of Unrest In The Streets Of Portland
Portland Police SUV Damaged Friday Night
Portland police labeled a demonstration an unlawful assembly after people moved through the Northwest part of the city tagging buildings with George Floyd’s name and slurs against police on Saturday.
On Twitter and by bullhorn, police warned people of the 8 p.m. curfew Saturday, telling them to go home.
They also said they had arrested at least seven people but didn’t give details.
By about 7 p.m. the crowd appeared to reach at least a thousand people and were marching.
After 8 p.m., police began tossing flash grenades and tear gas to disperse crowds.
As of 10 p.m., much of the crowd broke into several smaller groups.
(Story will be updated)