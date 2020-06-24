2nd Death And McDonalds Workers Test Positive In Lincoln County On The Coast
Newport, Ore. – Lincoln County is reporting it’s second death from Covid-19. The latest victim is a 63-year-old man who died yesterday at the hospital in Newport. He died a day after four employees at the McDonalds there tested positive. The restaurant plans to reopen next week after an extensive cleaning. Earlier this month, there was an outbreak reported at Pacific Seafood. But it’s not stopping crowds from visiting the central Oregon coast.
KXL’s Jacob Dean called around town to get some reaction from locals. We spoke with Mike Jibb owner of the Lincoln City Surf Shop on Highway 101 near Taft. Mike says his heart goes out to the families who lost a loved one. He says he’s been busy since recently reopening his shop. He adds that some of his customers are wearing masks, but some aren’t. Business owners and health officials are urging everyone to continue to wear masks and keep their distance to slow the spread.
Read more from Lincoln County Health:
A 63-year-old man is Lincoln County’s second reported COVID-19 related death. This person tested positive on June 10th and died on June 23 in the Samaritan Pacific Community Hospital. “This news is a sobering reminder for all of us that COVID-19 is a real threat to those we love. We cannot imagine the sorrow his family and friends are feeling.” Said Nicole Fields, Deputy Director of Public Health.
With Lincoln County’s rise in positive cases and hospitalizations due to COVID- 19, prevention measures and guidelines must continue to be implemented to
prevent the spread of this virus. “We must continue to exercise caution to prevent further illness or loss of life. Our communities’ health is in all of our
hands said Fields.
At this time, it is vital that all continue to follow OHA and CDC guidelines including:
Staying home when you are feeling ill or if you think you have had contact with a positive case
Contacting your doctor if you develop COVID-19 symptoms
Wearing a face covering in public or near those that you do not live with
Maintaining at least 6 feet of distance from those you do not live with
Washing your hands and surfaces frequently