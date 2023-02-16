2nd Amendment Sanctuary Measure Overturned In Oregon

FILE - Firearms are displayed at a gun shop in Salem, Ore., on Feb. 19, 2021. An Oregon court decided Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, that local governments can't declare themselves Second Amendment sanctuaries and ban police from enforcing certain gun laws within their borders. The opinion was the first court test of the concept, which hundreds of U.S. counties have adopted in recent years. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – An Oregon court has ruled that local governments in the state can’t declare themselves Second Amendment sanctuaries and ban police from enforcing certain gun laws.

The opinion comes in the first court case filed over the concept, which hundreds of U.S. counties have adopted in recent years.

The measure approved in Columbia County forbids local officials from enforcing most federal and state gun laws and could impose thousands of dollars in fines on those who try.

But the Oregon Court of Appeals found that it violates a law that giving the state the power to regulate firearms and would create a patchwork of gun laws.