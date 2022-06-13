299 Oregonians Hospitalized With COVID; State Reports Almost 4,000 New Cases From Weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. – 299 Oregonians are hospitalized with COVID-19.
27 of those patients are in the ICU.
The Oregon Health Authority also reports about 4,000 new cases and 14 more virus-related deaths from over the weekend.
The state’s test positivity rate is about 12 percent.
We want to keep you informed about #COVID19 in Oregon. Data are provisional and change frequently.
This report covers the three-day period from June 10 to June 12, 2022.
For more information, including COVID-19 data by county, visit our dashboard: https://t.co/6GPmpv7Ta3 pic.twitter.com/x2OvdLeSt1
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) June 13, 2022
We want to keep you informed about #COVID19 in Oregon. Data are provisional and change frequently.
This report covers the three-day period from June 10 to June 12, 2022.
For more information, including COVID-19 data by county, visit our dashboard: https://t.co/6GPmpv7Ta3 pic.twitter.com/x2OvdLeSt1
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) June 13, 2022