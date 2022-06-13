      Weather Alert
Flood Watch Issued Along Columbia River

299 Oregonians Hospitalized With COVID; State Reports Almost 4,000 New Cases From Weekend

Jun 13, 2022 @ 4:18pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – 299 Oregonians are hospitalized with COVID-19.

27 of those patients are in the ICU.

The Oregon Health Authority also reports about 4,000 new cases and 14 more virus-related deaths from over the weekend.

The state’s test positivity rate is about 12 percent.

TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 Oregon
Popular Posts
Portland's Homicides Of 2022
Sheriff's Deputy Released From Hospital After Crash That Killed 2, Critically Injured 4
Gas & Diesel Prices Continue To Set New Record Highs
Nancy Crampton Brophy Sentenced To Life In Prison With Possibility Of Parole After 25 Years
Blumenauer Bicycle & Pedestrian Bridge Opens July 31st
Connect With Us Listen To Us On