      Weather Alert

299 Oregonians Hospitalized With COVID-19

Jun 1, 2022 @ 3:06pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – 299 Oregonians are hospitalized with COVID-19.

29 of those patients are in the ICU.

The Oregon Health Authority also reports over 1,800 new cases and 4 more virus related deaths.

The state’s test positivity rate is about 13 percent.

TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 Oregon Pandemic
Popular Posts
Portland's Homicides Of 2022
Driver Charged In Crash That Killed 2 Southridge H.S. Students, Critically Injured 4 Including Sheriff's Deputy
Man Dead, Teen Arrested In Fatal Shooting At Vancouver Trailer Park
Gas & Diesel Prices Set New Record Highs
Majority Of Ballots In Clackamas County Have Been Counted
Connect With Us Listen To Us On