299 Oregonians Hospitalized With COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore. – 299 Oregonians are hospitalized with COVID-19.
29 of those patients are in the ICU.
The Oregon Health Authority also reports over 1,800 new cases and 4 more virus related deaths.
The state’s test positivity rate is about 13 percent.
We want to keep you informed about #COVID19 in Oregon. Data are provisional and change frequently.
For more information, including COVID-19 data by county, visit our dashboard: https://t.co/fb4UUUjPa8 pic.twitter.com/dQu2EHE9yt
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) June 1, 2022
