298 Oregonians Hospitalized With COVID-19

Jun 8, 2022 @ 3:23pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – 298 Oregonians are hospitalized with COVID-19.

24 of those patients are in the ICU.

The Oregon Health Authority also reports almost 1,500 new cases and 4 more virus-related deaths.

The state’s test positivity rate is 12 percent.

