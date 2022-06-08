298 Oregonians Hospitalized With COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore. – 298 Oregonians are hospitalized with COVID-19.
24 of those patients are in the ICU.
The Oregon Health Authority also reports almost 1,500 new cases and 4 more virus-related deaths.
The state’s test positivity rate is 12 percent.
We want to keep you informed about #COVID19 in Oregon.
For more information, including COVID-19 data by county, visit our dashboard: https://t.co/XVro5LG8Rm pic.twitter.com/jdwwK1lgBX
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) June 8, 2022
