Body in the Trunk

Portland Ore – 85 year old Marcine Herinck’s son Jeff said she was a great person to be around. His mother was found in the trunk of a car driven by 58 year old Timothy Mackley. He entered a plea of not guilty and will be back in court in a couple of weeks charged with the murder of 89 year old Marcine Herinck. Police found a woman’s body during a traffic stop. They believe it is Marcine Herinck but have yet to confirm that. Mackley is currently listed as a level-three sex offender in the state of Oregon. He spent 20 years in prison for a 1988 conviction of several counts of sodomy.