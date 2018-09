Newberg, Or. – Fire at a Newberg car dealership was reported around 6:30 this morning. Tualitan Valley Fire and Rescue says it started in the attic space above the showroom and was quickly put out. It says there were no injuries and no cars were damaged. Probable cause is improper disposal of smoking materials near entrance that spread upward. The fire was at the Jeep Chrysler dealership off Highway 99.