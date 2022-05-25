      Breaking News
295 Oregonians Hospitalized With COVID-19

May 25, 2022 @ 3:19pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – 295 Oregonians are hospitalized with COVID-19.

28 of those patients are in the ICU.

The Oregon Health Authority also reports about 1,900 new cases and 9 more virus related deaths.

The state’s test positivity rate is about 13 percent.

