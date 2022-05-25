295 Oregonians Hospitalized With COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore. – 295 Oregonians are hospitalized with COVID-19.
28 of those patients are in the ICU.
The Oregon Health Authority also reports about 1,900 new cases and 9 more virus related deaths.
The state’s test positivity rate is about 13 percent.
We want to keep you informed about #COVID19 in Oregon. Data are provisional and change frequently.
For more information, including COVID-19 data by county, visit our dashboard: https://t.co/u1vBKqux4O pic.twitter.com/B8x3LXoz4w
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) May 25, 2022
