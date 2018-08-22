Body Found

Woodland Wa – Cowlitz County Sheriff Mark Nelson tells reporters 51 year old Henry Ramirez was found dead this morning off a rural road not to far from his home.

Nelson said Ramirez frequently went for runs around his home on Fredrickson Road. Ramirez didn’t show up for an appointment Tuesday morning. A friend who visited him on Monday night told deputies he had planned on jogging that morning.

Ramirez was a principal in the Reynolds School District. He was going to start his new job this fall as principal of Multnomah Learning Academy Middle School.