Body Found
By Mike Turner
|
Aug 22, 2018 @ 5:00 PM

Woodland Wa – Cowlitz County Sheriff Mark Nelson tells reporters 51 year old Henry Ramirez was found dead this morning off a rural road not to far from his home.

Nelson said Ramirez frequently went for runs around his home on Fredrickson Road. Ramirez didn’t show up for an appointment Tuesday morning. A friend who visited him on Monday night told deputies he had planned on jogging that morning.

Ramirez was a principal in the Reynolds School District. He was going to start his new job this fall as principal of Multnomah Learning Academy Middle School.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

New York Man Falls to Death in Gorge Orchard Supply Stores To Close Scooter Trauma Second Case of Measles Confirmed in Portland Air And Ground Crews Search For Missing Woman On Grand Island Wasps Driving Us Crazy
Comments