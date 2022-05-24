293 Oregonians Hospitalized With COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore. – 293 Oregonians are hospitalized with COVID-19.
24 of those patients are in the ICU.
The Oregon Health Authority also reports about 1,800 new cases and 7 more virus-related deaths.
The state’s test positivity rate is about 14 percent.
We want to keep you informed about #COVID19 in Oregon. Data are provisional and change frequently.
For more information, including COVID-19 data by county, visit our dashboard: https://t.co/40rDfJuC3b pic.twitter.com/zyh05KYkiN
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) May 24, 2022
We want to keep you informed about #COVID19 in Oregon. Data are provisional and change frequently.
For more information, including COVID-19 data by county, visit our dashboard: https://t.co/40rDfJuC3b pic.twitter.com/zyh05KYkiN
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) May 24, 2022