290 Oregonians Hospitalized With COVID-19 Tuesday

PORTLAND, Ore. – 290 Oregonians are hospitalized with COVID-19 Tuesday.
26 of those patients are in the ICU.
The Oregon Health Authority also reports about 1,600 new cases and 1 more virus-related death.
The state’s test positivity rate is about 12 percent.
