      Weather Alert
Flood Warning In Effect Along Columbia River

290 Oregonians Hospitalized With COVID-19 Tuesday

Jun 14, 2022 @ 3:53pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – 290 Oregonians are hospitalized with COVID-19 Tuesday.

26 of those patients are in the ICU.

The Oregon Health Authority also reports about 1,600 new cases and 1 more virus-related death.

The state’s test positivity rate is about 12 percent.

TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 Oregon Pandemic
Popular Posts
Fuel Prices Have Never Been This High In Oregon & Washington
Nancy Crampton Brophy Sentenced To Life In Prison With Possibility Of Parole After 25 Years
Blumenauer Bicycle & Pedestrian Bridge Opens July 31st
Clackamas County Completes Count Of Primary Election Ballots
UPDATE: Bird Flu Confirmed In Polk County
Connect With Us Listen To Us On