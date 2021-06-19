289 COVID-19 Cases In Oregon Sunday, 3 new Deaths

The Oregon Health Authority reported 289 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Saturday.
The new numbers raise the state total number of cases to 206,578.
OHA also reported three new COVID-19 related deaths, raising the state’s death toll to 2,753.
According to OHA:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (5), Clackamas (32), Clatsop (6), Columbia (7), Crook (2), Curry (5), Deschutes (16), Douglas (15), Gilliam (4), Grant (2), Harney (1), Jackson (15), Jefferson (4), Josephine (13), Klamath (1), Lane (15), Lincoln (3), Linn (22), Malheur (4), Marion (34), Multnomah (36), Polk (12), Umatilla (4), Union (3), Wasco (5), Washington (20) and Yamhill (2).