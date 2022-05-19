      Breaking News
Fatal Crash Shuts Down Interstate 5 In Kelso

285 Oregonians Hospitalized With COVID-19

May 19, 2022 @ 3:04pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – 285 Oregonians are hospitalized with COVID-19 Thursday.

30 of those patients are in the ICU.

The Oregon Health Authority also reports about 1,600 new cases and 12 more virus-related deaths.

The state’s test positivity rate is 10.5 percent.

TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 Oregon
Popular Posts
Body Of Former Cornelius Mayor Ralph Brown Recovered
Kate Brown Tells Oregon To Get Ready To Have The State Burn Down Around You
Man Arrested In Brooklyn Subway Attack Pleads Not Guilty To Terrorism Charges
Courtesy Carson City Sheriff
U.S. Marshals Capture Oregon Fugitive In Nevada
Florence Police Chief, Former Lane County Sheriff Dies After Announcing Upcoming Retirement
Connect With Us Listen To Us On