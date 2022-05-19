285 Oregonians Hospitalized With COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore. – 285 Oregonians are hospitalized with COVID-19 Thursday.
30 of those patients are in the ICU.
The Oregon Health Authority also reports about 1,600 new cases and 12 more virus-related deaths.
The state’s test positivity rate is 10.5 percent.
We want to keep you informed about #COVID19 in Oregon. Data are provisional and change frequently.
For more information, including COVID-19 data by county, visit our dashboard: https://t.co/kl3YKHn3iI
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) May 19, 2022
