285 New COVID-19 Cases in Oregon Saturday, 3 New Deaths

Jun 12, 2021 @ 11:12am

The Oregon Health Authority reported 285 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

The new cases raise the state total to 204,865.

The Oregon Health Authority also reported 3 more COVID related deaths, raising the state’s death toll to 2,729.

According to OHA: The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (5), Clackamas (28), Columbia (3), Coos (2), Crook (9), Curry (1), Deschutes (14), Douglas (30), Gilliam (3), Harney (2), Jackson (15), Jefferson (3), Josephine (5), Klamath (5), Lane (22), Lincoln (2), Linn (9), Malheur (3), Marion (25), Multnomah (37), Polk (3), Sherman (1), Umatilla (10), Union (1), Washington (38), Wheeler (1), Yamhill (6).

 

 

