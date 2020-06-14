28 Year Old Vancouver Woman Hit By Car & Killed In Her Driveway
Saturday evening multiple agencies were sent out to NE 139th street after a 911 caller reported that her daughter has been struck by a car.
When officers arrived they found the victim, 28 year old Rachel Casper lying in the front yard of her home after being struck by a Chevrolet Suburban.
The SUV crashed into a tree at the home after striking Casper.
The driver of the suburban was identified as 25 year old Allister Gollihugh.
He stayed at the scene.
Casper was declared dead at the scene.
According to witness information “Casper and her father were preparing to walk to a neighbor’s house nearby. Prior to leaving their driveway, the eastbound Suburban left the roadway, colliding first with a power pole, then striking Casper in the driveway of her residence. The vehicle then collided with a large tree.”
Gollihugh was cooperative and was released later, according to police.
Police say he showed no signs of impairment.
The incident is under investigation.