278 Oregonians Hospitalized With COVID-19

May 23, 2022 @ 3:13pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – 278 Oregonians are hospitalized with COVID-19.

24 of those patients are in the ICU.

The Oregon Health Authority also reports almost 4,000 new cases and 5 more virus-related deaths from over the weekend.

The State’s test positivity rate is about 12 percent.

