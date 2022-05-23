278 Oregonians Hospitalized With COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore. – 278 Oregonians are hospitalized with COVID-19.
24 of those patients are in the ICU.
The Oregon Health Authority also reports almost 4,000 new cases and 5 more virus-related deaths from over the weekend.
The State’s test positivity rate is about 12 percent.
We want to keep you informed about #COVID19 in Oregon. Data are provisional and change frequently.
This report covers the three-day period from May 20 to May 22, 2022.
For more information, including COVID-19 data by county, visit our dashboard: https://t.co/gPQj5k57Gj pic.twitter.com/7FeHjXoE8x
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) May 23, 2022
We want to keep you informed about #COVID19 in Oregon. Data are provisional and change frequently.
This report covers the three-day period from May 20 to May 22, 2022.
For more information, including COVID-19 data by county, visit our dashboard: https://t.co/gPQj5k57Gj pic.twitter.com/7FeHjXoE8x
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) May 23, 2022