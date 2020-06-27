      Weather Alert

277 More Cases Of COVID-19 In Oregon, 1 Additional Death

Jun 27, 2020 @ 12:06pm

One more person has died due to Covid-19 in Oregon, bringing the state’s death toll to 202.

On Saturday, the Oregon Health Authority Authority reported 277 new confirmed and presumptive cases bringing the state total to 8,094.

The new cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (16), Columbia (1), Coos (1), Crook (1), Deschutes (3), Jefferson (3), Josephine (2), Lake (1), Lane (14), Lincoln (2), Linn (4), Malheur (12), Marion (32), Morrow (5), Multnomah (59), Polk (2), Umatilla (56), Union (11), Wasco (2), Washington (44), Yamhill (4).

