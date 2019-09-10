270 Year Sentence For Child Sex Abuser
Portland, Or. – 44 year old Andrew Kowalczyk has been sentenced to 270 years in federal prison for the abuse and torture of three little girls. U.S. Attorney of Oregon, Billy J. Williams says the “abuse and torture of his victims was unthinkable and will forever impact their lives. Kowalzyck tried every conceivable tactic to delay prosecution and rob his young victims of the justice they deserve.”
Police first learned of the abuse in early 2008 after a traffic stop in Des Moines, Washington. He took off and police later found him in a Puyallup motel room. They got a warrant to search his computer equipment and storage devices found in his luggage and found what they call a tremendous amount of child porn. They also found an image of an adult woman who was later identified as the victims’ mother.
She told police Kowalczyk was a friend of her brother who had died a few years earlier. She and the girls were in a domestic violence shelter and he offered to put them up in a hotel and would watch the girls while she went out. A federal grand jury charged him in 2008 and the U.S. Attorney’s office says he spent years trying to delay the trial.
His three victims were in the courtroom Monday when he was sentenced. Oregonlive reports the oldest victim who is now 23 said “Andrew is evil itself. He deserves to rot in prison for the devilish things he’s done to me and my baby sisters.” It says the two younger girls are now teens who remain in state custody and have no memory of the abuse.