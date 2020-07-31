      Weather Alert

27-Year-Old Accused Of Killing Mother

Jul 31, 2020 @ 11:26am

PUYALLUP, Wash. (AP) – Pierce County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a matricide that occurred at an apartment complex.

Officials say deputies responded to reports of an assault just after 9 a.m. Thursday in the parking lot of the Aspen Creek Apartments.

Several witnesses reported seeing a man hitting a woman in the head with a large rock.

Deputies attempted CPR on the victim, but the sheriff’s office says she died at the scene.

The suspect was arrested nearby.

Deputies have identified the victim as the mother of the suspect.

The 27-year-old man was booked into the Pierce County jail on murder.

