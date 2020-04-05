27 Oregonians Dead; At least 1,068 Test Positive
Portland, Ore. – As of Sunday afternoon, health officials say 27 Oregonians have died from Covid-19. The latest is a 62-year-old woman from Multnomah county. She tested positive on Thursday and died the same day, at her home. It’s unclear if she had any other medical issues. 69 more people in Oregon now have coronavirus, bring the statewide total up to 1,068. Including 24 new people in Multnomah county, 12 in Washington county, and 10 in Marion county.
The new COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (6), Columbia (3), Klamath (1), Lane (3), Linn (2), Marion (10), Multnomah (24), Polk (2), Sherman (1), Umatilla (2), Washington (12), Yamhill (3). Oregon Health Authority reports new cases once a day on its website: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.