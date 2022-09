PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority’s weekly COVID-19 hospitalization report released Wednesday shows there are currently 268 Oregonians hospitalized with the virus.

That’s almost 30 fewer people than the week before.

35 patients are in the ICU.

The OHA also reports about 575 new cases and 11 more virus-related deaths.

The state’s test positivity rate is about 7 percent.