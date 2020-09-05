      Weather Alert

261 New COVID-19 Cases In Oregon, 5 More Deaths

Sep 5, 2020 @ 2:11pm

The Oregon health authority reported 261 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19.

The total number of cases in the state now sits at 27,856.

The health agency also reported that 5 more people in the state have died of the illness, raising the state’s death toll to 480.

The new cases are in the following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (23), Columbia (2), Coos (3), Deschutes (1), Jackson (18), Jefferson (2), Josephine (3), Klamath (1), Lane (6), Lincoln (2), Linn (1), Malheur (31), Marion (49), Morrow (1), Multnomah (43), Polk (5), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (17), Union (2), Wasco (5), Washington (33), and Yamhill (10).

