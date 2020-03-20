      Breaking News
26 New Cases Of Coronavirus In Oregon

Mar 20, 2020 @ 12:12pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – 26 new cases of Coronavirus in Oregon Friday, bringing the state’s total number to 114.

Of the new cases, 5 come from Multnomah County, 6 come from Washington County, and 4 come from Clackamas County.

The Oregon Health Authority says they’re still awaiting the results of 433 cases.

Here’s more from the OHA:

PORTLAND, Ore.— Oregon Health Authority reported 26 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 114, as of 8:30 a.m. today, March 20. The COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (4), Deschutes (2), Grant (1), Linn (1), Marion (4), Multnomah (5), Union (1), Washington (6), Yamhill (2). Oregon Health Authority reports new cases once a day on its website: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.

Stay informed about COVID-19:

Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.

United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.

