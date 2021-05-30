257 New Cases Of COVID-19 Reported In Oregon

Portland, Ore. –There are two new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,668 the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.
Oregon Health Authority reported 257 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 201,260.
Vaccinations in Oregon
Today, OHA reported that 17,982 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 8,104 doses were administered on May 29 and 9,878 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on May 29.
The seven-day running average is now 25,929 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered a total of 2,203,469 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,599,347 first and second doses of Moderna and 142,531 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of today, 1,843,416 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 2,237,342 people who have had at least one dose.
Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).
These data are preliminary and subject to change.
OHA’s dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 250, which is seven fewer than yesterday. There are 60 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is four more than yesterday.
The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 1,836, which is a 11.3% decrease from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 274.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
More information about hospital capacity can be found here.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (2), Clackamas (29), Columbia (6), Coos (2), Curry (1), Deschutes (15), Douglas (12), Harney (1), Jackson (7), Jefferson (8), Josephine (2), Klamath (6), Lane (11), Linn (16), Marion (30), Morrow (3), Multnomah (65), Polk (1), Sherman (1), Tillamook (1), Union (1), Washington (26), Yamhill (10).
Oregon’s 2,667th death is a 44-year-old man from Marion county who tested positive on May 28 and died on May 28 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,668th death is a 57-year-old man from Marion county who tested positive on May 18 and died on May 23 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.