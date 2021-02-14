254 New COVID-19 Cases in Oregon Sunday, 0 new deaths
The Oregon Health Authority reported 254 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Sunday.
The new cases raise the state total number of cases to 150,281.
The agency also reported no new deaths, which leaves the death toll at 2,137.
According to OHA:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (3), Clackamas (11), Columbia (2), Coos (11), Crook (3), Deschutes (22), Douglas (17), Harney (5), Jackson (11), Jefferson (2), Josephine (7), Klamath (7), Lane (32), Lincoln (1), Linn (7), Marion (21), Morrow (1), Multnomah (46), Polk (1), Umatilla (6), Union (1), Wasco (2), Washington (29), Yamhill (6).