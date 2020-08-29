252 New COVID-19 Cases In Oregon, 7 New Deaths
7 more people have died of COVID-19 in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 454.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 252 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the virus, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 26,293.
The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (2), Clackamas (20), Coos (2), Deschutes (2), Hood River (1), Jackson (18), Jefferson (3), Klamath (1), Lane (11), Lincoln (1), Linn (4), Malheur (26), Marion (40), Morrow (2), Multnomah (46), Polk (3), Umatilla (20), Union (5), Washington (33), Yamhill (12)