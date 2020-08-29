      Weather Alert

252 New COVID-19 Cases In Oregon, 7 New Deaths

Aug 29, 2020 @ 12:20pm

 7 more people have died of COVID-19 in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 454.

The Oregon Health Authority reported 252 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the virus, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 26,293.

The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (2), Clackamas (20), Coos (2), Deschutes (2), Hood River (1), Jackson (18), Jefferson (3), Klamath (1), Lane (11), Lincoln (1), Linn (4), Malheur (26), Marion (40), Morrow (2), Multnomah (46), Polk (3), Umatilla (20), Union (5), Washington (33), Yamhill (12)

Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ground Zero With Clyde Lewis Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro