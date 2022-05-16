251 Oregonians Now Hospitalized With COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore. – 251 Oregonians are now hospitalized with COVID-19.
24 of those patients are in the ICU.
The Oregon Health Authority also reports about 3,000 new cases from over the weekend and 3 more virus related deaths.
The state’s test positivity rate is about 11 percent.
We want to keep you informed about #COVID19 in Oregon. Data are provisional and change frequently.
This report covers the three-day period from May 13 to May 15, 2022.
For more information, including COVID-19 data by county, visit our dashboard: https://t.co/lNswKcJf9X pic.twitter.com/yzlez2TENF
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) May 16, 2022
