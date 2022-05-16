      Weather Alert

251 Oregonians Now Hospitalized With COVID-19

May 16, 2022 @ 3:14pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – 251 Oregonians are now hospitalized with COVID-19.

24 of those patients are in the ICU.

The Oregon Health Authority also reports about 3,000 new cases from over the weekend and 3 more virus related deaths.

The state’s test positivity rate is about 11 percent.

