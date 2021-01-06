250,000 Gallons Of Sewage Spills Into Puget Sound
BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash. (AP) – About 250,000 gallons of partially treated effluent was sent into Puget Sound from Bainbridge Island’s wastewater treatment plant after heavy rainfall temporarily overwhelmed the facility’s capacity.
The overflow is the second such dump into the Eagle Harbor vicinity in about a week’s time.
As a result of this weekend’s spill, a no-contact advisory was issued for Eagle Harbor, the city said in an announcement Monday afternoon.
Between 9:30 p.m. Saturday and 12:30 a.m. Sunday, the partially treated water was released through the facility’s outfall to Puget Sound after heavy rains “exceeded the plant’s capability to fully treat the wastewater.”