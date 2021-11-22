250 Tons Of Illegal Pot Seized In White City

WHITE CITY, Ore. (AP) – Police in Oregon say they have seized 250 tons of illegal marijuana from several industrial warehouses in White City.
The Oregon State Police announced in a news release Saturday that its Southwest Region Drug Enforcement team served a search warrant at a site that included the five warehouses on Thursday.
They found more than 100 people there – including several migrant workers living in poor conditions without running water – as well as the processed illegal marijuana.
White City is a small community in Jackson County.
Jackson County Sheriff Nathan Sickler earlier this week told lawmakers the crime rate from illegal marijuana farms in the region has skyrocketed.