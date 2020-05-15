      Breaking News
25 Years For Deadly DUI

May 15, 2020 @ 11:50am

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – A Salem man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for killing three teens in a DUI crash.

The Statesman Journal reports 26-year-old Juan Rodriguez-Palacios was sentenced Thursday for the June crash that killed 19-year-old Trinity Watt of Salem, 19-year-old Madison Capobianco of Salem, and 18-year-old Makayla Tryon of Keizer.

Last week, Rodriguez-Palacios was convicted of three counts of first-degree manslaughter, DUI and two counts of third-degree assault following a bench trial before Marion County Judge Thomas Hart.

Hart found Rodriguez-Palacios guilty on all charges, despite the defense’s arguments that Rodriguez-Palacios had committed the less-severe crimes of second-degree manslaughter.

