25 Years For Deadly DUI

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – A Salem man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for killing three teens in a DUI crash.
The Statesman Journal reports 26-year-old Juan Rodriguez-Palacios was sentenced Thursday for the June crash that killed 19-year-old Trinity Watt of Salem, 19-year-old Madison Capobianco of Salem, and 18-year-old Makayla Tryon of Keizer.
Last week, Rodriguez-Palacios was convicted of three counts of first-degree manslaughter, DUI and two counts of third-degree assault following a bench trial before Marion County Judge Thomas Hart.
Hart found Rodriguez-Palacios guilty on all charges, despite the defense’s arguments that Rodriguez-Palacios had committed the less-severe crimes of second-degree manslaughter.