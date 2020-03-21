25 Mayors Call For Statewide Oregon Stay At Home Order
GRESHAM, Ore. – This morning, Metropolitan Mayors Consortium (MMC) Chair Gresham Mayor Shane Bemis, convened the region’s 25 mayors via conference call to discuss the region’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak. By an overwhelming majority vote, the MMC agreed that a “Stay at Home” order is necessary for the State of Oregon.
“Collectively, the region’s mayors are doing everything in our power to protect the health, safety and livelihood of more than 1.7 million Oregonians. Republican or Democrat, big city or small, we are in clear agreement. The time for action is now. Delaying this order puts our residents, our first responders and our healthcare system at extreme risk,” said MMC Chair and Gresham Mayor Shane Bemis.
Citing the need to learn from nations across the globe who are struggling with the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, local mayors sounded the alarm that urgent action is needed to prevent hospitals and clinics from being overwhelmed and to ensure all patients have access to treatment. While the region’s mayors are prepared to enact orders in their cities if necessary, they cited the importance of a unified statewide approach.
“It is a time for unprecedented collective action, and strong leadership at the local, state, and federal levels. The nature of a viral pandemic means that no individual city, particularly in a metropolitan area, can defeat this foe alone,” Bemis said.
The MMC advised Governor Kate Brown that a Stay at Home order should include:
- Oregonians directed to reasonably comply with social distancing requirements at all times.
- Non-essential businesses to cease all activities except minimum basic operations; businesses can continue to operate if all employees are working from home.
- Essential businesses are encouraged to remain open, while complying with social distancing requirements.
- Public and private gatherings prohibited, with exceptions.
- Non-essential travel prohibited.
The region’s mayors urge Oregonians to stay home, noting these actions can help ensure the safety of critical medical professionals, first responders, and those keeping the supply chain moving.
“Heed the advice you have been given to stay home. It may very well save your life, and it will save the lives of the people you love the most: your friends, family members and loved ones,” Bemis said.
Metropolitan Mayors’ Consortium members
Mayor Denny Doyle, Beaverton
Mayor Brian Hodson, Canby
Mayor Jeffrey Dalin, Cornelius
Mayor Gery Schirado, Durham
Mayor Brian Cooper, Fairview
Mayor Peter Truax, Forest Grove
Mayor Shane Bemis, Gresham
Mayor Tom Ellis, Happy Valley
Mayor Steve Callaway, Hillsboro
Mayor Ken Gibson, King City
Mayor Kent Studebaker, Lake Oswego
Mayor Mark Hardie, Maywood Park
Mayor Mark Gamba, Milwaukie
Mayor Teri Lenahan, North Plains
Mayor Dan Holladay, Oregon City
Mayor Ted Wheeler, Portland
Mayor Walt Williams, Rivergrove
Mayor Keith Mays, Sherwood
Mayor Jason Snider, Tigard
Mayor Casey Ryan, Troutdale
Mayor Frank Bubenik, Tualatin
Mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle, Vancouver (ex officio)
Mayor Russ Axelrod, West Linn
Mayor Tim Knapp, Wilsonville
Mayor Scott Harden, Wood Village