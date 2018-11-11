25 Are Now Dead Over 100 Missing In Cal Fires

Death toll jumps to 25 as California battles wildfires
-
The most destructive wildfire in California history leveled nearly the entire city of Paradise as firefighters battled massive fires on both sides of the state. At least 25 people were killed by the so-called Camp Fire in Butte County, authorities said. Most of the buildings in Paradise are in ruin and its business district is destroyed.
Only a day after the Camp Fire began, the blaze had destroyed more than 6,700 structures, almost all of them homes. Authorities said there were 110 people still missing.
“We are doing everything we possibly can to identify those remains and make contact with the next of kin so we can return the remains to the family,” Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said Saturday evening.
The Camp Fire is just one of three major wildfires that firefighters are battling across the state. The 70,000-acre Woolsey Fire tore through Malibu mansions and working-class suburban homes in Southern California’s hills and canyons. In less than two days, the Woolsey Fire and the Hill Fire, which is also burning in Southern California, prompted evacuation orders for more than 250,000 people.
Follow California wildfires updates below:
-
Dozens still missing as recovery efforts continue
Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea says his department has reports of 110 people still missing from the fire, but says he’s hopeful that more of those missing people will be located.
The department initially had more than 500 calls about citizens who were unable to reach loved ones. But he says they’ve been able to help locate many.
Next he says sheriff’s officials will be cross-checking their list with official shelters to search for the remaining missing.
Honea said Saturday that 23 people have died in the fire near Paradise, about 180 miles northeast of San Francisco.
-
Officials stepping up efforts to recover bodies
Authorities plan to step efforts to recover and identify people who died in a Northern California wildfire that has killed 25 people.
Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said he will add another coroner’s team to help find bodies in burned areas, and he ordered a DNA lab truck to assist in identifying human remains.Honea said in some cases, investigators have only found bones or bone fragments.
Officials are receiving expertise from anthropologists from nearby California State University, Chico.
Honea said 14 bodies were recovered Saturday, bringing the death toll to 23. The fire north of Sacramento has destroyed more 6,700 structures and driven more than 52,000 people from their homes.
-
Death toll jumps to 25
At least 25 people have been killed by the Camp Fire in Northern California, authorities said Saturday. There were still 110 people missing.
“I know that the news of us recovering bodies has to be disconcerting,” Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said at a news conference Saturday evening. “We are doing everything we possibly can to identify those remains and make contact with the next of kin so we can return the remains to the family.”
“My heart goes out to those people,” he said.
-
“The fire behavior is just so intense”
Malibu looks like a war zone, with homes and businesses burned to the ground. Charred earth as far as the eye can see. All this, as the Woolsey fire is still nowhere near contained, CBS News’ Jamie Yuccas reports.
“It really seems like we are chasing it, it moves so fast, so aggressive, and the fire behavior is just so intense,” said Mike Grosenbach, a Los Angeles County firefighter.
Firefighters are working to cut a perimeter around the fire. Students at Pepperdine University in Malibu were told to shelter in place as the flames crept neared campus. Nearby homeowners had minutes to get their horses to safety, turning the iconic Zuma Beach into a makeshift ranch.
“[The Pacific] felt like the safest place to be with the fresh air coming. At least you have fresh air coming off the ocean. The air was so thick last night, you could barely breathe,” said homeowner Robin Elmasian.
-
Firefighter union president rips Trump
Brian K. Rice, the president of the California Professional Firefighters, criticized President Trump on Saturday after he threatened to withhold federal payments to the state, claiming its forest management is “so poor.” The president made the comments as the state is battling multiple deadly wildfires.
“The president’s message attacking California and threatening to withhold aid to the victims of the cataclysmic fires is ill-informed, ill-timed and demeaning to those who are suffering as well as the men and women on the front lines,” Brian K. Rice said in a statement.
“Wildfires are sparked and spread not only in forested areas but in populated areas and open fields fueled by parched vegetation, high winds, low humidity and geography,” Rice said.
He added, “Moreover, nearly 60 percent of California forests are under federal management, and another two-thirds under private control. It is the federal government that has chosen to divert resources away from forest management, not California.”
-
3 major fires by the numbers
Firefighters are battling three major wildfires in California. Here’s a breakdown by the numbers as of Saturday evening, according to Cal Fire and local officials.
The Camp Fire
- Location: Butte County
- 105,000 acres burned
- 20 percent contained
- 23 fatalities confirmed, 3 firefighters injured
- 115 people missing
- 6,453 residences destroyed, including 260 commercial
Woolsey Fire
- Location: Ventura County
- 83,000 acres burned
- 200,000 residents under mandatory evacuation
- Zero percent contained
Hill Fire
- Location: Ventura County
- 4,531 acres burned
- 25 percent contained
-
More towns empty in Northern California
Authorities in Northern California have ordered residents to leave four small communities southeast of a town leveled by a deadly wildfire. The Butte County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday issued an evacuation order for the communities of Berry Creek, Bush Creek, Mountain House, and Bloomer Hill.
National Weather Service meteorologist Alex Hoon says the area will see winds of up to 30 miles per hour with ridges seeing gusts of up to 50 mph starting Saturday night.
-
Two deaths under investigation
Two people have been found dead in the fire zone of a Southern California blaze, Los Angeles County sheriff’s Chief John Benedict said. He gave no details on the deaths and said Saturday that sheriff’s detectives are investigating.
Benedict and other officials spoke Saturday about the Woolsey Fire, which has more than doubled in size. It is now 70,000 acres, according to fire officials.
Officials took advantage of temporarily calm conditions to assess damage.
-
Calmer winds offer chance to block blazes
Firefighters hoped a narrow window of calm Saturday would give them a chance to block Southern California wildfires that have marched on an inexorable path of destruction toward the sea, burning everything from mobile homes to mansions.
Winds that drove the flames through bone-dry hills and canyons north and west of downtown Los Angeles were expected to die down until Sunday, when they would build again to 35 mph with even higher gusts, forecasters predicted.
The lull Saturday could give firefighters a chance to control the edges of the blazes and to swap fire crews, replacing firefighters who had worked for two days without rest, Los Angeles County Fire Chief Daryl Osby said. But with the winds returning, it’s likely more homes would be lost, Osby warned.
“There’s not going to be any relief in this firefight,” he said.
-
Red Flag Warning extended in California
A Red Flag Warning denoting a high risk of wildfire has been extended in California until Tuesday, CBS Los Angeles reports.
Red Flag Warnings are issued for conditions that could lead to “extreme fire behavior” within 24 hours, according to Cal Fire.
The National Weather Service Sacramento said “critical fire weather conditions” are expected across Northern California Saturday night to Monday morning “due to strong winds & dry conditions.”
The National Weather Service Los Angeles said more winds are also expected in Southern California.
“After a brief period of light winds today, expect another round of Santa Ana winds expected Sunday morning through Tuesday,” it tweeted. “Peak winds each morning through early afternoon hours. Here is a graphic for Sunday’s expected gusts. Thanks to all the firefighters!”
-
Wildfires besiege city reeling from mass shooting
A city reeling from the tragedy of a mass shooting was under a siege of a different sort Friday as raging wildfires on both sides of the city forced widespread evacuations and shut down part of the main freeway to town.
For Thousand Oaks, which had been considered one of the safest cities in the nation before a gunman massacred 12 people at a country music bar, the spasm of violence jolted the city’s sense of security. Encroaching flames, despite the near-constant threat of fire in the bone-dry state, presented an entirely different hazard.
“It’s devastating. It’s like ‘welcome to hell,'” resident Cynthia Ball said about the dual disasters while she was outside the teen center serving as a shelter for evacuees. “I don’t even know what to say. It’s like we’re all walking around kind of in a trance.”
A day earlier, the facility had been the location where grieving family members had gathered and received the grim news on the fate of loved ones who had not returned from the Borderline Bar and Grill, where a Marine combat veteran went on a shooting rampage Wednesday. The investigation into what drove 28-year-old Ian David Long to kill was continuing even as the city about 40 miles from Los Angeles was under threat. Three-quarters of the city of 130,000 was under evacuation orders, and that likely included people affected by the shooting, Thousand Oaks Mayor Andy Fox said.
Read more: Wildfires besiege California city reeling from deadly shooting rampage
-
Flames in Malibu race down hillsides toward the Pacific
The Woolsey Fire near Los Angeles is smaller than the “Camp Fire” burning in Northern California but is threatening hundreds of thousands of people as flames surge toward the Pacific Ocean.
CBS News correspondent Jamie Yuccas reported Saturday morning that flames in Malibu are racing down hillsides toward the Pacific. The fire has grown to 35,000 acres, or 54 square miles – roughly the size of Akron, Ohio.
Overnight, it showed no signs of slowing down as homes reduced to their foundations toppled to the ground. Bone-dry conditions and unrelenting winds have blown the blaze forward at a breakneck pace. Firefighters are struggling to keep up.
The Woolsey Fire and smaller Hill blaze have destroyed more than 150 homes and prompted evacuation orders for about 250,000 people from Thousand Oaks northwest of Los Angeles to Malibu.
-
Trump threatens to withhold federal payments
President Donald Trump is threatening to withhold federal payments to California, claiming its forest management is “so poor.”
Mr. Trump said Saturday “there is no reason for these massive, deadly and costly fires in California.” He said “billions of dollars are given each year, with so many lives lost, all because of gross mismanagement of the forests. Remedy now, or no more Fed payments!”
The comments were Mr. Trump’s first about the massive wildfires burning in California, including a blaze that incinerated most of the Northern California town of Paradise and killed at least nine people.
-
Utility company will cooperate with investigation
The Pacific Gas & Electric Company said it will cooperate with any investigations stemming from the massive wildfire in Northern California. The company told state regulators Thursday that it experienced a problem on an electrical transmission line near the site of the blaze minutes before the fire broke out.
The company said it later observed damage to a transmission tower on the line. Lynsey Paulo, a company spokesperson, said the information was preliminary and stressed the cause of the fire has not been determined.
-
Death toll rises to 9
At least nine people were killed by the wildfire in Paradise, California, authorities said. The fire has burned 90,000 acres and destroyed more than 6,700 structures.
Three of the victims were found outside homes and four others inside vehicles, Butte County Sheriff Korey Honea said Friday. Another victim was found near outside their vehicle, he said.
-
Wildfire causes “utter panic” as people try to escape
As the fast-moving fire ravaged Northern California, highways were jammed with cars as people desperately tried to escape. One man battled burning ash as he tried to find a way out. He’s safe now, but others were forced to abandon their cars and run for their lives.
Five miles north of Paradise, Tisha Aroyo and her grandfather stayed behind. He said he thought he could save her house, but they would only watch helplessly as their home burned.
JT Ford and his wife Stacey went to a nearby pasture, where they watched their home go up in flames. “The fire roared through so quick it was only an hour of utter panic and fear because then everything burned out,” Ford said.
Flames have moved so quickly there’s not a lot firefighters can do. “That fire from the second it started was off to the races,” said Ken Pimlott, director of Cal Fire. “It’s all hands on deck to rescue people and get people out of harm’s way.”
-
Celebrities forced to evacuate homes
Caitlyn Jenner, Kim Kardashian West, Alyssa Milano and Lady Gaga were among the celebrities forced to evacuate their homes. The Woolsey Fire also destroyed famous set locations including the Paramount Ranch Western Town set home to HBO’s “Westworld.” It also partially destroyed the mansion used in filming ABC’s reality series “The Bachelor,” Entertainment Tonight reported.
“Pray for Calabasas. Just landed back home and had 1 hour to pack up & evacuate our home,” Kardashian West wrote on Instagram while sharing video of the blaze. “Firefighters are arriving. Thank you for all that you do for us!!!”
Meanwhile, Milano tweeted Friday, “If anyone can get 5 horses out the fire please help me.” She later said the horses and her children were safe.
Rainn Wilson said his house was evacuated due to the fires. He asked his Twitter followers to pray for residents in Thousand Oaks following the shooting that left 12 people dead, writing that they are now forced to deal with the wildfires.
-
Smoke from wildfire pollutes San Francisco air
Authorities issued an unhealthy air quality alert for parts of the San Francisco Bay Area as smoke from the Camp Fire drifts south, polluting the air. The air in San Francisco Friday was hazy and the smell of smoke was overwhelming.
Officials advised older people and children to move physical activities indoors. All people were encouraged to limit their outdoor activities.
-
Southern California fire forces evacuation of Malibu
The entire city of Malibu was ordered to evacuate Friday morning as the Woolsey Fireroared toward the beachside community that is home for many Hollywood celebrities. A city-wide evacuation was ordered early Friday and then was scaled back, only to be reinstated.
The Los Angeles County Fire Department tweeted that the fire raging through the Santa Monica Mountains was headed to the ocean. Malibu has about 13,000 residents and lies along 21 miles of coast at the southern foot of the mountain range.
“Imminent threat!” the department said in its warning.