24 Year Old Man Killed In Head On, Fiery Crash
Saturday morning just before 2 a.m. Washington County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a head on crash at SW Farmington Rd. and SW Riggs Rd.
They say a Subaru Impreza being driven by 24 year old Dagoberto Flores Ramirez of Cornelius was on fire after it crossed the center line and crashed head on into a 2019 Dodge Caravan being driven by a nurse who had just finished her shift.
The woman was able to get out of her van, and realized that the Subaru was on fire Ramirez was trapped inside.
She flagged down other people who together helped pull Ramirez out and away from the flames.
Emergency medical crews arrived however Ramirez was pronounced dead at the scene.