24 Students At Bend Area High School Infected With COVID-19
Courtesy: MGN
BEND, Ore. (AP) – An outbreak of COVID-19 traced to Summit High School students who attended a party a week ago had infected 24 students. Officials extended the closure of in-person classes at the Bend school through Friday. School principal Michael McDonald said in an email that Deschutes County had confirmed 24 cases of COVID-19 among youth who attend Summit High and were primary or secondary exposures from the party. To prevent the potential spread of the virus, the school will return to distance learning through Friday. They expect to return to in-person classes Feb. 22. That will allow a 10-day quarantine from the last time students were in the school building.