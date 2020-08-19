      Weather Alert

24 Shell Casings Recovered In SE Portland Shooting

Aug 19, 2020 @ 6:40am

PORTLAND, Ore. — Bullets flew outside the Boys and Girls Club near Southeast 92nd and Harold around 8:00pm on Tuesday night, hitting the building and possibly a homeless woman living on the nearby I-205 bike path.

Officers recovered 24 shell casings from three different caliber bullets.

Police searched the area for any victims, but did not locate anybody who was wounded.

A juvenile suspect was taken into custody and housed at the Donald E Long Juvenile Detention Center.

