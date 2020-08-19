24 Shell Casings Recovered In SE Portland Shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — Bullets flew outside the Boys and Girls Club near Southeast 92nd and Harold around 8:00pm on Tuesday night, hitting the building and possibly a homeless woman living on the nearby I-205 bike path.
Officers recovered 24 shell casings from three different caliber bullets.
Police searched the area for any victims, but did not locate anybody who was wounded.
A juvenile suspect was taken into custody and housed at the Donald E Long Juvenile Detention Center.