24 People Evacuated From Southeast Portland Care Home

Portland, Ore – Portland Fire and Rescue is Cleaning up after a fire broke out at an assisted living home in southeast Portland. Terry Foster, Public information officer for Portland Fire, says 24 people were evacuated. One person was send to the hospital for smoke inhalation injuries, but expected to be okay. The fire department calls that person, “Quite honestly, a hero,” for working to rescue other people.
The call came in, what firefighters describe as a nightmare scenario. Heavy fire at an assisted living home threatening the residents in the dark of night. Two employees risked their own lives, starting to pull people out.
Portland Fire’s Terry Foster says the fire’s out and the investigation’s starting into what exactly caused the fire at the Hope N Care Residential Care Facility on S.E. Pardee Street in Portland. Part of the roof collapsed, but did not injure anyone. Fire Chief Sara Boone praises the tactical decisions and valiant efforts, which she says turned a near tragedy, into an incredible success story.
Trimet busses are responding to keep residents warm while crews continue to battle this 3rd alarm fire at 12045 SE Pardee St. One employee of the care home was transported by AMR with minor injuries. All residents were successfully extricated. #Trimet #AMR pic.twitter.com/mgOFDsAwsC
