23 Year Old Man Killed In Motorcycle Crash
On Friday, responders were sent out to crash involving a motorcycle at the intersection of NE 99th Street and NE 137th Avenue.
The 911 caller reported that one person was unresponsive.
When deputies arrived, they say the downed motorcycle and the man who was riding it were both on fire and removed the man from the flames, extinguishing both.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Clark County Sheriff’s office says that according to witness information and evidence from the scene the motorcycle was traveling north on NE 137th Avenue at “significant speed” before going through the intersection of 99th Street.
NE 137th Avenue physically ends at NE 99th Street.
The motorcycle continued off the paved roadway and collided with large piece of concrete.
The motorcyclist was identified as 23 year old Kevin Taylor of Woodland.