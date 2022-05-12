226 Oregonians Hospitalized With COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore. – 226 Oregonians are hospitalized Thursday with COVID-19.
32 of those patients are in the ICU.
The Oregon Health Authority also reports over 1,700 new cases and 8 more virus related deaths.
The state’s test positivity is 10 percent.
We want to keep you informed about #COVID19 in Oregon. Data are provisional and change frequently.
For more information, including COVID-19 data by county, visit our dashboard: https://t.co/K1UHZkEJC7 pic.twitter.com/rluCenT1HJ
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) May 12, 2022
