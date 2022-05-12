      Weather Alert

226 Oregonians Hospitalized With COVID-19

May 12, 2022 @ 3:36pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – 226 Oregonians are hospitalized Thursday with COVID-19.

32 of those patients are in the ICU.

The Oregon Health Authority also reports over 1,700 new cases and 8 more virus related deaths.

The state’s test positivity is 10 percent.

 

TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 Oregon
