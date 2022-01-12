22-Year-Old Simon Sefzik Appointed To Washington State Senate

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Simon Sefzik of Ferndale has been named to replace the late Republican Sen. Doug Ericksen in the Washington Senate.
Sefzik, who is 22, took the oath of office Tuesday following his appointment by the Whatcom County Council.
He will serve the remainder of Ericksen’s term representing the 42nd District through the next general election in November.
He was appointed by the Whatcom County Council from names forwarded by the Whatcom County Republican Party.
Ericksen died last month, weeks after he said he had tested positive for the coronavirus while in El Salvador.
He was 52.