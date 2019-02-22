22 Arrested in Seattle Area Sex Sting

SEATTLE (AP) – Authorities say they have arrested 22 people during an undercover sting operation targeting potential sexual predators in western Washington state.

KOMO-TV reports Washington State Patrol conducted a five-day “Net Nanny” operation in Thurston County that ended Wednesday.

Authorities say undercover officers communicated online with people who expressed interest in seeking sex with minors.

Washington State Patrol says the people arrested traveled to meet the undercover detectives who were posing as children.

Authorities say those arrested included a teen from Olympia and three people from Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

The operation was the 15th that Washington State Patrol has conducted since August 2015.

—

Information from: KOMO-TV, http://www.komotv.com/