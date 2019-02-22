22 Arrested in Seattle Area Sex Sting
By Grant McHill
|
Feb 22, 2019 @ 12:28 PM

SEATTLE (AP) – Authorities say they have arrested 22 people during an undercover sting operation targeting potential sexual predators in western Washington state.

KOMO-TV reports Washington State Patrol conducted a five-day “Net Nanny” operation in Thurston County that ended Wednesday.

Authorities say undercover officers communicated online with people who expressed interest in seeking sex with minors.

Washington State Patrol says the people arrested traveled to meet the undercover detectives who were posing as children.

Authorities say those arrested included a teen from Olympia and three people from Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

The operation was the 15th that Washington State Patrol has conducted since August 2015.

Information from: KOMO-TV, http://www.komotv.com/

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Permanent Daylight Savings Time Proposals Advance in Washington 28 Years for Eugene Man Convicted of Sexually Abusing 5 Women Questions Raised About Cannabis Growers’ Water Use Alleged Heroin Trafficker Arrested in Oregon Report: Millennial Voter Registration in Oregon Soars Two Oregon Lawmakers Demoted for Rude Behavior
Comments