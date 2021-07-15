21-Year-Old Sentenced For Killing Handyman

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) – A 21-year-old man was sentenced to almost 10 years in prison for stabbing a handyman to death in 2018.
Anthony Gregory Mallory was found guilty in May of first-degree manslaughter for stabbing Michael Ochoa in the neck.
Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Sam Chen said Mallory deserved a standard-range sentence as he showed no remorse, even laughing when told by his brother that Ochoa had died.
Mallory claimed he stabbed Ochoa because he threatened him.
But Ochoa’s girlfriend said Ochoa only asked Mallory if he knew where a trailer was before stabbing Ochoa. Ochoa died three days later.