2024 Starts As A Great Year For The Lars Larson Show & Flagship Station KXL

Winter is when the temperatures dip low, but it’s when people turn on their radios as well as their heaters according to the newest ratings! According to the newest ratings release, The Lars Larson Show continues to dominate the airwaves on the Left Coast, with Persons 25-54 showing an 11.6 share.

Other shows on KXL, including the news, and Markley, Van Camp & Robbins all had fantastic numbers as well!

View the full story in the trades here: https://barrettnewsmedia.com/2024/04/25/101-kxl-delivers-dominant-ratings-performance-in-portland-winter-book/

