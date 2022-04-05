2022 Portland Community Safety Division Report

PORTLAND, Ore.– The report targets 4 areas assigned to the Community Safety Division and Community Safety Transition Director, Mike Meyers.
Mike Meyers says Portland Street Response going citywide as of a week ago is big deal because the teams will decide what services are needed. This will help police stay focused on the most violent of crimes and response to those crimes. Detox centers that were shutdown a couple of years ago need to return. They will be key in helping homeless re-enter society. public Safety Support Specialist (PS3) program will provide support to PPB’s sworn members in non-emergency, non-priority situations. The specialists will engage in community outreach with the public, and offer, a visible, community based-police support function to enhance PPB’s service to the public.
During this next year the Community Safety Division wants to send team members into two additional neighborhoods to work on gun violence reduction. The team helped reduce that kind of crime by 64% in the Mt. Scott neighborhood, according to the report. The team is responsible to listen to people who live in the neighborhoods and bring necessary resources to them