2020 presidential candidates, Trump, Obama and others react to attack in New Zealand on Twitter

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump, former President Barack Obama and a number of 2020 presidential candidates weighed in with condolences on social media on the deadly mass shooting in Christchurch, New Zealand in which at least 49 people were killed and dozens more injured at two mosques on Friday.

Obama tweeted that he and former first lady Michelle Obama "… send our condolences to the people of New Zealand. We grieve with you and the Muslim community."

Michelle and I send our condolences to the people of New Zealand. We grieve with you and the Muslim community. All of us must stand against hatred in all its forms. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 15, 2019

Sen. Cory Booker, a Democrat from New Jersey who plans to run for president in 2020, tweeted that he is “sickened” by the attack and is determined to work against hate.

I’m sickened by the news coming out of New Zealand—the horrific terrorist attack targeting Muslims at prayer that killed at least 49 people. The rising tide of white supremacy and Islamophobia around the globe must be met with our determination to work against hate. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) March 15, 2019

Sen. Kamala Harris, a California Democrat who is also running for president in 2020 called the alleged gunman’s actions as “evil and cowardly” and sends condolences with a heavy heart.

My heart is heavy with grief for New Zealand & Muslims worldwide affected by the tragic murders in Christchurch. The massacre of those in a house of worship, in prayer, is evil & cowardly. We stand with our friends around the world to condemn hate & speak out against intolerance. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) March 15, 2019

President Donald Trump wants the people of New Zealand to know that the United States stands with them and sends well wishes to those affected.

My warmest sympathy and best wishes goes out to the people of New Zealand after the horrible massacre in the Mosques. 49 innocent people have so senselessly died, with so many more seriously injured. The U.S. stands by New Zealand for anything we can do. God bless all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2019

Newly-announced presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke, a former Texas congressman, vowed on Twitter that “We don’t back down in the face of Islamophobia at home or abroad.”

We don’t back down in the face of Islamophobia and racism at home or abroad. We stand up, stand together and make it clear that terrorism won’t be met with indifference but with action that honors our diversity as the people of the world. Thinking of our friends in New Zealand. — Beto O’Rourke (@BetoORourke) March 15, 2019

And Sen. Bernie Sanders, who also recently announced a 2020 presidential run tweeted “No one should have to fear for their life because of their religion.”

Our thoughts are with the victims of the horrific attack in Christchurch, New Zealand. No one should have to fear for their life because of their religion. We must come together to condemn all forms of hate and violence to build a future of respect and understanding. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 15, 2019

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said America stands with the New Zealand Muslim community in mourning the deaths of those killed in the attack.

My statement on yesterday’s terrorist attacks in New Zealand: https://t.co/VM33Us7o9r pic.twitter.com/CBDcNyaH7D — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) March 15, 2019

